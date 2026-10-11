Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Staying Mild to Start the Week

The high temperature in Milwaukee yesterday hit 81 degrees! Although it won't be quite as warm as yesterday, today will feature above normal temperatures again with highs easily in the 70s. Monday will then warm up again with highs back in the lower 80s.

After another day in the 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and beyond looks a lot cooler. Highs will be back in the middle/lower 60s and then possibly drop into the 50s by weeks end.

Rain chances this week don't appear to be much as of now. There will be a slight chance of showers Monday night and then again on Wednesday. The best chance of rain this week looks like it'll be Thursday, with temperatures looking especially cool after Thursday's rain.

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