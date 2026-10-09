Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Showers Today; Warm Tomorrow

A line of showers/storms will move through our area later this afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain looks to stay south of Milwaukee, but most of the area will see at least light rain today. By the overnight hours, the rain clears out.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s under a clearing sky. Southerly winds ramp up on Saturday — bringing highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds from the remnants of Isaias will begin spreading over the Midwest late Saturday. This cloud cover could impact high temperatures Saturday while rain stays South. Cloud cover will be more widespread on Sunday as highs cool back to the upper 60s & lower 70s.

A cold front will trigger rounds of showers/storms late Monday into Tuesday. Next week in general appears more active, with highs returning to the 60s by Tuesday.

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