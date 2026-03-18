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Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Showers and warmer temperatures

Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Showers and warmer temperatures
Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Showers and warmer temperatures
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Light snow showers are wrapping up. A light dusting to 1" of snow has fallen across southern Wisconsin — with most snow accumulating far West of Milwaukee toward Madison. Clouds remain overhead with some filtered sunshine late today. Highs top out in the upper 30s.

WATCH: Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Showers and warmer temperatures

Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Showers and warmer temperatures

A round of showers is expected late tonight and into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will steadily increase through the 40s and into the 50s through the weekend. Highs top out near 60 on Saturday!

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 38
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rain/Mix Likely; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 31
Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Morning Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 42

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 52 Lake 58 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild
High: 58

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
High: 45

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