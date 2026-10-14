Today will continue to be cooler and cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. We should be dry until Thursday morning, but widespread rain is expected by Thursday afternoon. This will continue through Thursday night, with some lingering rain into Friday morning. Although rain could last for 12 - 18 hours, the rainfall will be very light, with only about 0.5 inches of rain expected.

Check out the forecast:

Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Rain, Wind, & Frost the Next Few Days

After the rain clears, windy conditions pick up Friday. Gusts could be up to 35 to 40 mph at times, which will lead to cooler air. Highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 50s, with very cool temperatures expected Saturday morning. Most of our area will drop into the 30s, with a few locations dropping below freezing (mainly areas farther west and northwest). Even areas that don't drop below freezing, widespread frost is expected for just about everyone Saturday morning. Although the rest of the 7-day forecast doesn't show temperatures quite as cool as they will be Saturday morning, this is the time of the year where temperatures begin to drop into the 30s overnight, so expect more nights like this going forward.

Sunday will be windy again, but sunshine and 60s are expected, with more 60s next work week. Thursday looks to be our only chance of rain over the next week.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.