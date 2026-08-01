Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Rain Continues with Breezy Conditions

The consistent shower activity is going to continue for the first half of today. By the afternoon, we still could be talking about lingering showers, but it won't be as widespread. By the time we get to the overnight hours, the rain will be done. I do expect most areas to see about 1 to 1.5 inches of total rainfall when it's all done.

We also will be windy and seasonably cool this weekend with highs in the lower 70s and wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Despite the wind, Sunday is looking nice with sunshine expected in the afternoon.

After the weekend, we'll warm up slightly, but not too much with the warm days next week featuring highs only in the lower 80s. The chance of rain will return by Wednesday and Thursday.

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