Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - On & Off Showers Continue

A strong area of low-pressure continues to spin through the Great Lakes region. On and off showers will persist through this afternoon as highs cool back into the lower - mid 60s. Overnight lows fall back into the mid-40s. A cold front moves through tomorrow — shifting winds out of the NW.

Highs cool back into the 50s tomorrow and then the upper 40s on Friday. Cooler and drier weather is expected over the weekend. Frost appears likely Friday thru Monday mornings. Highs return to the lower and mid-50s next week. This is closer to average for early November.

WEDNESDAY: On and off showers

High: 63

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 46

Wind: S 10-15 G 25 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

Wind: SW/NW 10-15

FRIDAY: Turning Partly Cloudy

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

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