Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Fantastic weekend; Return to Fall next week

Another fantastic stretch of warm weather is upon us! High-pressure keeps the sunshine overhead through the start of next week. Meanwhile, breezy southerly winds bring in warmer air today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 70s today. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler at the lakefront.

Under a mainly clear sky, overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Although Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is getting farther away, it'll be a great night to catch a glimpse of It. Take a look at the western sky after sunset!

Temperatures will soar into the mid- and upper 70s tomorrow. A few 80s are possible away from Lake Michigan. Warm weather continues into Monday before changing mid-week. Outside of a spotty sprinkle on Tuesday, a cold front will drop temperatures on Wednesday. A few scattered showers are possible. Highs will drop from the 70s into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and BreezyHigh: 70 Lake 74 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Mild

Low: 53

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 62

