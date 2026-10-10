Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Taste of Summer

Today will feature sunshine in the morning with clouds developing in the afternoon. Although it will be very mild with highs at least in the middle 70s, the cloud cover will likely prevent highs from reaching the 80s for most of the area. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times today. Rain from Hurricane Isaias will stay south of our area.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still above average with highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be great weather for both the Packers and Brewers games.

Monday will start out dry with rain expected later in the day and at night. It will also be very mild once again on Monday with upper 70s expected.

After Monday, temperatures cool down with highs in the 60s for the rest of the forecast. We also will see more chances of rain as we get into the middle of the week.

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