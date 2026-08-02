Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - A Beautiful Start to the Week

Rainfall has ended, and to start this week we're going to be seeing temperatures a little cooler for this time of the year with highs in the 70s today and tomorrow along with plenty of sunshine. We'll continue to see some breezy conditions today, but the wind in general won't be too much of a factor.

Lower 80s will return Tuesday, but we'll continue to be sunny until rain returns Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, high temperatures in the foreseeable future are not expected to get very hot, with the warmest days featuring highs in the middle/lower 80s.

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