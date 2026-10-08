A cold front dropped through Wisconsin overnight — sending overnight lows into the 40s. 50s have been recorded closer to the lakefront.

Check out the forecast:

Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - 80s by the Weekend?

The nice Fall weather continues for the next several days. Highs will only top out in the 60s this afternoon & again tomorrow. Storm Team 4 is looking ahead to another warm up over the weekend. A warm front could trigger a few showers Friday evening, but we'll look for the 70s to return Saturday & Sunday.

The remnants of Isaias are expected to pass South of the region late in the weekend. If we can avoid the cloud cover, highs may top out near 80 on Saturday. Cooler conditions are expected early next week as some rain could return.

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