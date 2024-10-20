Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Yes, it's still October

It's feeling more like early September in Wisconsin! Afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s around Milwaukee. A return to Fall is expected within a few days.

This morning, it feels more like early September than late October! Overnight lows only fell into the 50s—a solid 10-15° warmer than average.
SE Wisconsin is about to feel a summer blast this afternoon with highs soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The warm weather continues into Monday as high-pressure moves Eastward. A weak upper-level disturbance swings by the State Line on Tuesday. More clouds are expected with a slight chance of a spotty shower. Most places will remain dry. Meanwhile, a cold front will drop in from the NW on Wednesday. Winds pick up, clouds roll in and a few showers are possible. Temperatures will tumble from the lower 70s on Tuesday into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday.

After falling into the 50s on Thursday, sunshine returns for the end of the week.

SUNDAY: Sunny and WarmHigh: 78 Lake 81 Inland
Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Mild
Low: 56
Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 78 Lake 81 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool
High: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler
High: 56

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.