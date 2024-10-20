Southeast Wisconsin weather: Yes, it's still October

This morning, it feels more like early September than late October! Overnight lows only fell into the 50s—a solid 10-15° warmer than average.

SE Wisconsin is about to feel a summer blast this afternoon with highs soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The warm weather continues into Monday as high-pressure moves Eastward. A weak upper-level disturbance swings by the State Line on Tuesday. More clouds are expected with a slight chance of a spotty shower. Most places will remain dry. Meanwhile, a cold front will drop in from the NW on Wednesday. Winds pick up, clouds roll in and a few showers are possible. Temperatures will tumble from the lower 70s on Tuesday into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday.

After falling into the 50s on Thursday, sunshine returns for the end of the week.



SUNDAY: Sunny and WarmHigh: 78 Lake 81 Inland

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Mild

Low: 56

Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 78 Lake 81 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool

High: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler

High: 56

