Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wintry mix moves in tonight

We are still on track to see a light wintry mix this afternoon into tonight, but total ice and snow accumulations continue to trend downward. Even with that trend expect some slippery spots this evening into Thursday morning as a light glaze of ice and minor snow/sleet accumulations will be possible. The highest chances for freezing drizzle and freezing rain will be between 7pm and midnight.

A very windy day behind this system for Thursday as winds gust near 40 mph. Highs will be in the upper 30s with decreasing clouds. Friday also looks calm with near average temperatures in the low 30s.

Another system will bring snow chances on Saturday. The big question with this one will be where does the heaviest band of snow land. There will be two branches of this system, one coming in from Minnesota and the main low pressure passing across central Illinois. If these two phase together soon enough that could lead to some decent snowfall totals. If they stay separate, then only minor snowfall is likely across southern Wisconsin with higher totals north. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates!

WEDNESDAY: PM Light Mix Likely, Minor Snow/Sleet/Ice accumulations

High: 31

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Light Mix Likely, Freezing Drizzle

Low: 29

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Decreasing Clouds, Windy

High: 39

Wind: W 15-25 G 40 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 30

SATURDAY: Snow Likely, Some Accumulation

High: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 26

