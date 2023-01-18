Southeast Wisconsin weather: Winter Weather Advisory to take effect at 9 p.m.

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, OZAUKEE, SHEBOYGAN, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES FROM 9 P.M. WEDNESDAY TO 9 A.M. THURSDAY. 2-4" OF HEAVY WET SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR 6". TRAVEL WILL BE DANGEROUS WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING AND SHOULD BE AVOIDED IF POSSIBLE.​​***

We have some quiet weather for the middle day of the week, but it's all ahead of an active night as a winter storm moves in. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures holding steady in the mid 30s.

The winter storm will start to bring snow to southeastern Wisconsin after 8 p.m. Snow will move in from the south and push north towards Fond du Lac by midnight. Warmer air will move in changing snow, to sleet and then rain around 10 p.m., mainly south of Milwaukee. As the storm continues to move across the area, we'll fall under the dry slot of the system, bringing a break to rain and snow showers after 5 a.m. towards the state line and after 10 a.m. towards Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. A few more snow showers will pop back in Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, wrapping around the storm system as in moves east. Overall snowfall will be less than 2" for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties; 2-4" for Jefferson, southeastern Dodge, Washington, and southeastern Sheboygan counties; 4-6" for Fond du Lac, northwestern Dodge, and northwestern Sheboygan counties.

We'll return to mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with high temperatures near 33°. Cloudy skies continue into the weekend with highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s. There is another chance for snow on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy.

High: 38°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Snow, sleet, and rain. Breezy

Accum: 0-2" southeast to 2-4"+ northwest [Image included]

Low: 35°

Wind: E 15-20 G30 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated snow showers

Accum: Little to none

High: 40°

Wind: SE/NW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 33°

NW 10-15 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 33°

SUNDAY: Chance for snow

High: 35°