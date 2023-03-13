Southeast Wisconsin weather: Winter weather advisory still in effect in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties

{***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 7 A.M. TOTAL SNOWFALL OF 2-5" IS EXPECTED AND WILL CAUSE DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS.***}

Steady snow will move through before 8 a.m. Monday, with 1" of new snow likely across a majority of the area, mainly on grass and elevated surfaces. An additional 2-3" is expected in the Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place. Steady snow showers will end, but flurries will continue the remainder of the day. Temperatures hold in the low 30s with gusty northwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts near 25-30 mph.

Clouds begin to clear Monday night, leading to sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s Tuesday.

Southerly winds bring warmer temperatures Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid 40s. Skies start mostly sunny before clouds increase in the evening.

Another winter storm impacts the area Thursday through Saturday. The latest guidance has us here in southeastern Wisconsin seeing rain Thursday, staying mostly dry Friday, and then snow showers wrapping around Saturday. Once again, the exact track of the storm will impact what type of precipitation we will see. There has been some hinting to a more southerly track, which would lead to more rain and snow for us.

MONDAY: Light snow. Windy

High: 35°

Wind: N 15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Breezy

Low: 19°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 34°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy

High: 45°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Rain showers. Breezy

High: 48°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Chance for showers. Breezy

High: 44°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.