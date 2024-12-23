Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance of wintry mix Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac County from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Some dry air this morning has kept us mainly dry early this morning. Because of that, the National Weather Service has pushed back the start of the winter weather advisory to 9 a.m. Still, a wintry mix and some freezing drizzle are expected to develop later this morning into this afternoon, and with ground temperatures below freezing, any untreated roadways could become slippery. The highest chances of this winter mix will be along and north of I-94. Keep this in mind if you are heading up to Green Bay for the game tonight.

Any winter mix will move out tonight, with temperatures staying mild in the low 30s. Tuesday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. Christmas Day will also be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 30s.

Plenty of melting snow and rain chances are expected later this week. Rain chances jump up Thursday through Sunday, with highs in the 40s and maybe near 50 at times. It will be a warmer end to 2024.

MONDAY: Chance Wintry Mix, CloudyHigh: 37

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mix Chance Early, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle

High: 38

THURSDAY: Slight Rain Chance, Cloudy

High: 43

FRIDAY: Rain Chance, Cloudy

High: 47

