Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin; as much as 4" of snow

Snow arrives later this morning southwest of Milwaukee, then around noon for Milwaukee, and the afternoon to the north. Temperatures above freezing near Lake Michigan should hamper snow amounts and may be cause rain to mix in with the snow at times.
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 11AM-MIDNIGHT FOR KENOSHA, WALWORTH, RACINE COUNTIES AND 1PM-2AM FOR MILWAUKEE, WAUKESHA, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, DODGE, FOND DU LAC, AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES****

This morning's commute will be dry, but snow is on the way. Snow arrives later this morning southwest of Milwaukee, then around noon for Milwaukee, and the afternoon to the north. Temperatures above freezing near Lake Michigan should hamper snow amounts and may be cause rain to mix in with the snow at times. The snow should wrap up by 10 p.m. this evening with 1-2" total slushy snow near the Lake to as much as 4" inland.

Another round of light snow is possible Wednesday night, then a much larger system is possible this weekend. We have a pretty good chance for accumulating snow New Years Day. We'll also start the New Year with seasonably cold temperatures.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with PM Snow/Mix Near Lake
High: 36
Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Wintry Mix Early. 1-2" Total 2-4" Inland
Low: 30
Wind: E to W 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow By Night
High: 32

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 32

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Chance Snow
High: 30

