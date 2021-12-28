***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 11AM-MIDNIGHT FOR KENOSHA, WALWORTH, RACINE COUNTIES AND 1PM-2AM FOR MILWAUKEE, WAUKESHA, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, DODGE, FOND DU LAC, AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES****

This morning's commute will be dry, but snow is on the way. Snow arrives later this morning southwest of Milwaukee, then around noon for Milwaukee, and the afternoon to the north. Temperatures above freezing near Lake Michigan should hamper snow amounts and may be cause rain to mix in with the snow at times. The snow should wrap up by 10 p.m. this evening with 1-2" total slushy snow near the Lake to as much as 4" inland.

Another round of light snow is possible Wednesday night, then a much larger system is possible this weekend. We have a pretty good chance for accumulating snow New Years Day. We'll also start the New Year with seasonably cold temperatures.

Check The Interactive Radar



TUESDAY: Cloudy with PM Snow/Mix Near Lake

High: 36

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Wintry Mix Early. 1-2" Total 2-4" Inland

Low: 30

Wind: E to W 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow By Night

High: 32

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 32

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Chance Snow

High: 30

