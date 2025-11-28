Southeast Wisconsin weather: Winter storm on the way

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an impactful and long-duration winter storm moving into Wisconsin tonight. A winter storm warning has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin, effective early Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout Saturday as ½- to 1-inch-per-hour snowfall rates lower visibility and snow accumulates on roadways.

If possible, completing travel today or early Saturday morning is encouraged. Postponing travel until Sunday is also recommended.

Bitter cold set in across Wisconsin early Friday morning. A clear sky allowed lows to drop into the 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Sunshine will be out for a time today, but will only bring highs to near 30 degrees. Cloud cover will spread over the area late today as a winter storm approaches from the west.

Light snow showers will spread into southern Wisconsin after midnight — light at first, but gradually intensifying throughout the morning. Snowfall rates of ½ to 1 inch per hour are forecast throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. This will be the worst travel time. Low visibility combined with accumulation on roadways will make for slick and slippery travel. Snow showers will maintain their intensity for nearly 12 hours before tapering off overnight into Sunday.

Given the long-duration event and the potential for higher snowfall rates, the Storm Team 4 snowfall forecast has been increased to 8 to 11 inches for most of southeastern Wisconsin. There is an opportunity for locally higher amounts farther southwest, closer to an axis of heavier snowfall. The weather team is also monitoring the potential for lake enhancement. Water temperatures are hovering in the mid-40s. This warmer water may cause snow to become wetter and mix with rain in the immediate vicinity of the lakefront. There is also a chance of lake-enhanced snow production with the stiff southeast wind. These competing factors lead to uncertainty about exact snow amounts lakeside. Residents should be prepared for the potential of higher-end snowfall, knowing that wetter snow will lead to compacting.

Once the snow tapers off Sunday, gusty northwest winds will take hold. Blowing snow will become an issue on Sunday, with highs in the lower 30s.

It is recommended that snow be cleared as soon as the event ends because it may harden as bitter cold sets in early next week. Overnight lows will tumble into the single digits and teens. Highs will be in the 20s — nearly 20 degrees below average.

****WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN EARLY SATURDAY - 6A SUNDAY****

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Chilly

High: 30

Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Light Snow Begins ~6AM

Low: 23

Wind: W 5 mph

SATURDAY: Light to Moderate Snow; 8-11" Accumulation; Wetter Snow Lakeside

High: 33

SUNDAY: Snow Early, then gradually tapering off; Blustery w/ Blowing Snow; Cloudy

High: 32

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Cold

High: 22

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 24

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.