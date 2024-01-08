Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Winter storm could bring 5-9 inches of snow

***A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FON DU LAC, SHEBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, DODGE AND JEFFERSON COUNTY FROM 6AM TUESDAY TO 3AM WEDNESDAY***

***A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR WALWORTH, KENOSHA, RACINE, WAUKESHA, MILWAUKEE AND OZAUKEE COUNTY FROM 6AM TUESDAY TO 3AM WEDNESDAY***

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE ENTIRE AREA FROM 9PM TONIGHT TO 6AM TUESDAY MORNING. THIS WILL BE FOR THE START OF THE STORM UNTIL THE WARNINGS OFFICALLY START AT 6AM TUESDAY.***

A strong low pressure system is still on track to bring winter storm conditions to southeast Wisconsin late tonight through Wednesday morning.

It's the calm before the storm today with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. By late this evening into the overnight hours snow will start to spread across the state from south to north. Some rain will mix in near the lake due to water temperatures in the low 40s and a breezy wind from the east.

Snow will pick up in intensity throughout the day on Tuesday. Once again rain will likely mix in along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Snow will linger to Tuesday night before wrapping up early Wednesday morning.

The latest snowfall forecast still calls for most of the area to pick up 5-9" of snowfall, with isolated areas picking up an inch or two more than that. The only exception will be closer to the lake where only 2-5" of snow are possible. This is the biggest question mark with this system. It will be a very sharp drop off in snow totals if this occurs with only a few miles separating the heaviest snow totals to much lower ones.

Area wide, this looks to be a heavy and wet snow; use caution while shoveling and take frequent breaks. Be sure to think of plans for outdoor pets and secure any loose outdoor objects or holiday decorations. Those with travel plans on Tuesday should consider adjusting those plans.

Another round of light snow looks likely from late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Then yet another round of snow looks possible Friday into Saturday, but this is still a way out and the forecast may change. It does appear that temperatures will be cooler late week into next weekend.

MONDAY: Cloudy

High: 37

Wind: S/SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Developing, Breezy

Low: 33

Wind: ESE 20-30 mph

TUESDAY: Heavy snow, rain/snow lakeside, breezy

Accum: Widespread 5-9" inland, 2-5" lakeside

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, light snow late

High: 34

THURSDAY: Morning snow, then cloudy

High: 32

FRIDAY: Snow Likely

High: 33



