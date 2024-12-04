Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy with snow showers later

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin from 2pm until midnight for wind gusts up to 45 mph.

We have a very breezy day ahead with strong winds getting stronger this afternoon and evening. We will see gusts near 40 to 45 mph early tonight. It's all part of a strengthening system passing north in southern Canada. It will bring a strong cold front towards us today giving us scattered afternoon snow showers. There could be a few rain drops mixing in mainly from Milwaukee south with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s at first.

Look for reduced visibility and a quick dusting of snow with any snow showers that come through. Temperatures will quickly drop this evening behind the front. Throughout the overnight hours winds chills will remain below zero due to the very strong winds from the northwest.

Conditions will still be very cold for Thursday morning with wind chills below zero for kids heading to the bus stop. Highs on Thursday afternoon will be in the 20s. Friday remains chilly, but then a weekend warm up arrives with highs in the 40s!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, PM Snow Showers (Mix Showers South/Lake)High: 37

Wind: W 20-30 mph G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold, Windy

Low: 13

Wind: NW 20-30 G 45 mph

Wind Chill: -5 to -10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Cold

High: 27

Wind Chill: -5 to 10

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 29

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High: 40

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High: 48

