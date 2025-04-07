A strong Canadian cold front is on the way this morning. Along the front, we will see the chance for scattered snow showers through the mid- to late-morning hours. Behind the front, we could see a couple of pop-up snow showers in the afternoon.

Any accumulations will be minor and mainly on grassy surfaces, with warm ground temperatures and air temperatures staying in the 30s. Winds will also be gusty out of the north late this morning into the afternoon, pushing wind chills down into the 20s for most of the day.

Clearing skies this evening into tonight will bring in a very cold air mass for this time of year. Lows will drop into the low 20s, a few degrees above our record low of 16 degrees. Wind chills Tuesday morning will start off in the teens, with temperatures in the 20s.

Lots of sunshine and light winds will make it feel a bit better in the afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

A weak low pressure system will bring clouds and some scattered rain chances Wednesday into Thursday. Some models produce wet snow mixing in Wednesday before temperatures warm a bit.

When you could see some snowflakes in your forecast:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy, with scattered snow showers

For now, expecting mainly rain with some wet snow possible north of I-94. Much better weather will make it feel like spring again late in the week and into the weekend, as temperatures look to climb above average with plenty of sunshine.

MONDAY: Few Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy, Windy, ColdHigh: 37

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cold

Low: 22

Wind: NW-SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 39

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Mix Chance

High: 42

THURSDAY: Slight Rain Chance, Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.