Lots of rain is on the way this morning. A big band of rain is slowly moving north into Wisconsin. Expect some of the rain to be heavy at times, with an isolated rumble of thunder. Strong winds will also pick up, with gusts near 40 mph.

It will be a chilly day, too, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. More rain showers will continue into tonight and Wednesday. When it is all said and done, many of us will have picked up between an inch and two inches of rainfall.

How long the rain lasts:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy & wet Tuesday

Decreasing clouds throughout the day on Thursday will finally bring back some sun, with highs in the 50s. Below-average temperatures will continue as we head toward the long weekend, but we will slowly start to warm up. Highs will be in the lower 60s heading into Memorial Day, with a small chance of rain.



TUESDAY: Rainy, Windy, and Chilly

High: 50

Wind: E 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, More Showers, Breezy

Low: 46

Wind: ENE 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy, Showers, Cool

High: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Some PM Sun

High: 55 Lake, 60 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56 Lake, 60 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58 Lake, 63 Inland

