Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy Wednesday ahead with highs in the 30s

Gusty winds overnight will continue Wednesday. Winds will be from the west 20-30 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Wind chill values will be in the teens as high temperatures only climb into the low 30s. We'll at least have the sunshine Wednesday with sunnier skies returning by the afternoon.

Sunny skies continue as winds weaken Thursday. Highs will still be chilly and in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures climb again Friday to near 50° as winds pick up from the southwest. Clouds return ahead of a few showers Friday evening and night. Gusty winds follow these showers again Saturday with westerly winds 20-30 mph, with gusts near 40 mph expected. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine continue Sunday, with lighter winds and highs back near 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny. Windy

High: 33

Wind chill: 15

Wind: W 20-30 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy

Low: 19

Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny. Breezy

High: 38

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain showers late. Breezy

High: 51

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy

High: 40

Wind: W 20-30 G40 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 41

Wind: SW 5-15 mph