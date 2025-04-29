Thankfully, most of the severe weather did not materialize across southern Wisconsin last night. This setup favored a high bust potential but also a high severe risk if things got going. The cold front is going to push through this morning, with most spots already seeing our high temperature for the day. There could be an isolated shower or storm along the front.

Winds will be strong today, turning to the west-northwest and bringing in the cooler temperatures. Most of this afternoon will be spent in the 50s to low 60s. Clear skies, light winds, and chilly temperatures tonight. Lows will drop into the 30s, with some lower 30s possible inland.

How chilly it will get tonight:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy & turning cooler

Wednesday will be a bit of a cooler day, especially near the lake. With a breeze out of the east, highs will be in the upper 50s inland but only near 50 by the lake. Our next system will bring increasing rain chances late Wednesday, mainly into Thursday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy

High: 65 Early, PM 50s

Wind: WNW 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly

Low: 37 Lake, 34 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. Rain Late

High: 50 Lake, 58 Inland

THURSDAY: Rain Likely, Mostly Cloudy

High: 56

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

