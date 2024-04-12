Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy today, beautiful weekend

Any light leftover rain showers will come to an end early this morning. Winds are starting to pick up and will become gusty out of the northwest all day long. Highs will be stuck in the 50s with decreasing cloud cover throughout the day.

Expect a typical spring weekend with cooler temperatures by the lake and warmer inland. Don't worry — it will still be a very nice weekend no matter how close to the lake you live. With winds being more out of the west Saturday everyone will climb into the 60s before a lake breeze cools things down in the evening. Plenty of sunshine to start off the weekend!

A weak system passing to the north will be the isolated chance for a rain shower mainly towards central Wisconsin. Still there will be a small chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday. Then another great day on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Because of that weak system winds will switch to the northeast on Sunday keeping lakeside areas in the upper 60s while inland areas climb into the lower 70s. A lake breeze will quickly march west in the evening.

Next chance for widespread rain will be on Tuesday. We will have to watch these storms as some could be on the stronger side.

FRIDAY: Decreasing Clouds, WindyHigh: 58

Wind: NW 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 40

Wind: NW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild, Iso. Shower At Night

High: 64 Lake, 67 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 67 Lake, 73 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild

High: 64 Lake, Inland 70

TUESDAY: Thunderstorms

High: 66 Lake, 69 Inland

