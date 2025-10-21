Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy showers this afternoon

A strong area of low pressure is moving through the Great Lakes early this morning. After an initial round of rain last night, clouds have cleared out and allowed temperatures to fall into the 40s across southeast Wisconsin.

Sunshine is back this morning before clouds quickly build back in. Showers wrap around this departing area of low pressure and will impact much of Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. Expect a windy rain later today. Westerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Up to 0.25 inch of rainfall is expected through tomorrow.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s thanks to the ample cloud cover. A few more spotty sprinkles are possible Wednesday morning and afternoon. The best chance of rain will be near Milwaukee and points north. Once again, winds out of the northwest could gust as high as 30 mph.

Winds lessen on Thursday as sunshine returns. Morning lows may fall into the 30s farther inland. Frost potential is back during this period. Sunshine sticks around through the end of the week. Much of the weekend will be dry, but a quick shower is possible late Saturday into Sunday.

TUESDAY: Early Sunshine; Becoming Cloudy & Windy. Chance Afternoon Showers

High: 53

Wind: W 15-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Likely; Cloudy & Windy

Low: 42

Wind: W 15-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Cloudy & Windy

High: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

