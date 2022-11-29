Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy, rainy and warm Tuesday

Get ready for a windy, yet warm Tuesday. Strong southerly winds gusting near 35 mph will help temperatures climb into the mid 50s by the early afternoon. Spotty showers are possible by mid-morning, but most light rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening. Rainfall will be less than 1/10th of an inch.

Winds stay strong overnight and from the west 20-25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. We could see a few quick snow showers closer to midnight, with little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s by Wednesday morning, before climbing only into the low 30s by the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the low to mid 20s. The skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday.

Calm weather returns for Thursday and most of Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny both days, with highs in the mid 30s Thursday and near 50° Friday. Another chance for rain arrives on Friday night.

TUESDAY: Cloudy morning, afternoon rain showers. Windy

High: 54

Wind: S 15-20 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow showers. Windy

Low: 27

Wind: W 20-25 G35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy

High: 34

Wind: W 15-25 G40 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 36

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain showers late. Breezy

High: 50

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy

High: 40

Wind: SW 15-25 G35 mph