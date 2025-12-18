Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy rain & snow showers

Overnight temperatures have increased into the upper 30s and will make a run into the 40s later this morning. Southerly winds will intensify as the low-pressure system moves north of us. Scattered showers will set in through the mid- to late-morning hours. The windy rain will fade around and after midday.

Then, strong westerly winds will move in, dropping temperatures. Snow showers are expected during this time frame, and a few snow squalls are possible. If they form, they could lead to a rapid onset of whiteout conditions and a potential flash freeze.

Any snow squalls will move through between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Even if whiteout conditions do not occur, rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on untreated roadways and surfaces. Overnight lows will crash into the teens. Blustery conditions will persist tonight, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunshine will return with some cloud cover tomorrow. Highs will only top out in the mid-20s.

A few snow or rain showers will move through on Saturday as highs return to the upper 30s. After another brief cooldown on Sunday, highs will return to the 30s and 40s for much of next week.

THURSDAY: Windy and Rainy; Chance Snow Showers Late

High: 46 and Falling Late

Wind: S to W 20-30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 12

Wind: W 15-20 G 40 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Cold

High: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 21

MONDAY: Slight Chance Snow Shower; Cloudy

High: 37

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.