Wind gusts have topped 40-45 mph overnight across most of SE Wisconsin. Light snow showers are tapering off, but blowing snow remains a concern farther North of Milwaukee. This area received a couple of inches of snowfall last night. Roadways in the Milwaukee metro and points South are mainly wet.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. for all of southeast Wisconsin. Winds will begin to lessen throughout the day as cloud cover breaks up. Some sunshine is possible later this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Watch the forecast to find out who could see blowing snow:

Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Windy morning, gradual clearing

Clouds are back overhead on Friday as a weak disturbance moves across Wisconsin late in the day. Highs reach the mid-50s. Winds will again gust upwards of 35-40mph. A few light rain showers are possible from the late evening into the early morning hours of Saturday. Sunshine breaks back out for Saturday with highs in the upper 30s.

A more dynamic pattern sets up for Sunday - leading to rain showers and a changeover to light snow.

THURSDAY: Gradual clearing; Afternoon sunshine; WindyHigh: 38

Wind: NW 15-30 mph G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cool

Low: 29

Wind: W/SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Windy; Chance PM Showers

High: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy; Chance Rain/Wintry Mix

High: 46

MONDAY: Early Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

