The rain is done, but it is a windy start to the day! Temperatures are starting in the 40s this morning and will stay there most of the day, some spots might touch the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will slowly come down later in the day and into tonight.

An active weather pattern will miss us mainly to the south Friday into the weekend. That will bring flooding rainfall across the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys. The northern fringe could bring a few showers late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Any rainfall would be light, with the best chances near the state line. Highs will be in the 40s over the weekend, with a decent day on Sunday.

See when the wind calms down:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy morning

A strong late season clipper system and cold front drop out of Canada Monday. Along the front we will see scattered rain and snow showers with colder temperatures. It will be a chilly start to next week with below average temperatures.

THURSDAY: More Clouds Than Sun, BreezyHigh: 50

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 37

Wind: N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Night Rain Chance

High: 45 Lake, 51 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Rain Ch. Early

High: 49

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 46

MONDAY: Chance Snow/Mix Showers, Breezy

High: 38

