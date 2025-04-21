Most of the rain has come to an end this morning, but there will be a chance for an isolated rain shower or two early in the day. It is a mild morning, with winds quickly picking up into this afternoon, with gusts over 40 mph possible.

The good news is that they will not last long, as skies clear tonight and those winds die down. Highs today will be in the low to mid-50s, with wind chills in the 40s.

See when the best chances for rain are:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy Monday

A slow-moving warm front will nudge toward us Tuesday, bringing the chance for a few midday showers and rumbles of thunder. This same pattern will continue over the next several days, with each day bringing some rain chances, but not a washout. Inland spots will climb close to 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, while lakeside areas stay close to 60.

One of the better periods of weather looks to come in for the weekend, with 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

MONDAY: Iso. Shower Early, Very Windy, Some Sun LateHigh: 54

Wind: W 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Windy

Low: 39

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Midday Showers, Thunder

High: 53 Lake, 60 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower Chance

High: 60 Lake, 68 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower Chance

High: 59 Lake, 68 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. Showers

High: 60

