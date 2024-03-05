Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy and seasonably cool

Rain and thunderstorms that brought some heavy rainfall and some small hail across parts of the area are moving out early this morning. You might see a few wet roadways and puddles for the morning commute, but otherwise we will be dry. Expect decreasing clouds from west to east today. There will be strong winds with gusts near 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be closer to average in the 40s, but wind chills will make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

The next several days will be cooler and with a consistent breeze from the northeast, expect lakeside areas to stay in the lower 40s with inland areas reaching near the low 50s.

Another system approaches on Friday, likely bringing rain. There is a chance for some wet snow to mix in, mainly north of Milwaukee, as temperatures cool off late Friday into Friday night. Expect a cool weekend with another warm up likely next week.



TUESDAY: Decreasing Clouds and BreezyHigh: 44

Wind: NNE 10-20 mph G 30

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 34

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45 Lake, 50 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 46 Lake, 51 Inland



FRIDAY: Rain Likely, Mix Possible North

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

