Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy and record-high temperatures

A warm front moved through last night allowing temperatures to warm throughout the overnight hours. You can feel the difference this morning with temperatures starting in the 60s to even near 70 in some spots. It won't take much for high temperatures to get close to the record high of 81 degrees today. Right now, we're forecasting 80 in Milwaukee but it will be a close one! Winds will be very strong from the southwest gusting near 40 mph.

It will be very warm and windy tonight with overnight lows in the 60s. We stay warm for Wednesday too with highs in the upper 70s and once again wind gusts near 40 mph. A cold front will then track towards us Wednesday night bringing rain and storm chances. The best chance for any strong to severe storms will be out towards western Wisconsin. Storms will weaken as they move east across the state at night.

Highs on Thursday will be shortly past midnight then we'll see dropping temperatures for the rest of the day. By the afternoon we will fall into the 50s with a strong northwest breeze. Most of the rain will wrap up in the morning, so at least the evening of Halloween is looking dry, cool and breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warm

High: 80 (RECORD 81)

Wind: SW 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Windy

Low: 66

Wind: SW 15-25 G 35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy & Warm, Evening & Night Storms

High: 78 (RECORD 78)

THURSDAY: AM Rain, Breezy

High: 65 (Falling Temps)

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 59

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.