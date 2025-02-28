Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy and mild with a cooler weekend ahead

A strong clipper system is moving across northern Minnesota and Michigan today. Strong SW winds will pick up late this morning and into the afternoon, boosting temperatures into the 40s and lower 50s across southern Wisconsin. Winds may gust as high as 40-45 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory effective from Noon until 6 p.m.

The warm-up does not last long. A quick-moving cold front will drop in from the NW this afternoon. A few spotty sprinkles are possible. Blustery NW winds continue overnight as temperatures drop into the teens.

The weekend features sunny but much cooler weather. Highs will only top out in the 20s on Saturday and 30s by Sunday.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a more active pattern early next week. A light wintry mix/rain is possible on Monday before a more widespread rain/mix moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 53

Wind: SW Bec W 15-30 mph G 45 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Blustery

Low: 17

Wind: N 10-20 mph G 40 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 36

MONDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

TUESDAY: Chance Rain

High: 46

