Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy and chilly; watching for Friday frost

Scattered showers continue across portions of Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts have topped 25 to 30 mph overnight as lows have fallen into the 40s.

Stray showers are still possible today, mainly north of Milwaukee. Highs will struggle to reach 50 and may fall just short of that mark this afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Watch: When sunshine and warmer weather return

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy and chilly

The wind keeps up tonight, but rain chances continue to lessen. Sunshine breaks back out tomorrow, with highs topping out in the lower to mid-50s.

A mainly clear sky and lighter winds will allow for widespread frost early Friday. This may be the first freeze for inland communities.

Sunshine and mild conditions stick around for the end of the week and the early portion of the weekend. The next best chance of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Cool; Slight Chance Showers

High: 48

Wind: W 15-25 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 39

Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51

FRIDAY: AM Frost; Mostly Sunny

High: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60

