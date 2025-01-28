Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy again but mild temperatures continue

Another windy and mild day ahead, but this is a lot better than this time last week when we had a high temperature of 1 degree in Milwaukee. A clipper system will track to our north today bringing periods of sun and clouds. There will be some snow falling today towards Green Bay and northern Wisconsin if you are heading in that direction. For us this system will mainly bring strong winds with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range once again. Because of that the National Weather Service has issues another wind advisory from 1pm to 6pm.

Breezy and mild tonight with lows in the low 30s. The trailing cold front will the clipper system will approach southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday morning. Small chance for a few flurries in the morning along that front. Most of the day will be dry, partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 30s.

A beautiful February day on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase late in the day but if we can keep more sunshine there is a chance we could hit 50 degrees.

A stronger low will pass to our south Thursday night into Friday. Some models keep all the moisture south, but a few are starting to trend a bit more north. We would likely see a rain and snow mix with this system, something to watch for later in the week.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds, Windy, and Mild

High: 45

Wind: SW 15-25 G 45 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild

Low: 25

Wind: WNW 10-20 G 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Iso. AM Flurries, Breezy

High: 38

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 48

FRIDAY: Rain/Snow Chance, Highest South

High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

