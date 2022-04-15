Southeast Wisconsin weather: Winds stay gusty for Friday

Winds stay gusty Friday, but will not be as strong as Thursday. Winds will be out of the southwest 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph around midday. Winds will weaken this evening to 10 mph. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Dry, but relatively cool weather continues for the weekend. Morning egg hunts will be cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny Saturday and the first part of Sunday before clouds increase late in the day ahead of rain and snow showers Monday.

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Windy

High: 48

Wind: W 15-25 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 29

Wind: NW 10 MPH

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 40

MONDAY: Chance for rain and snow showers

High: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 45