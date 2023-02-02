Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wind Chill Advisory to take effect Thursday night

**A WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN FROM 11 P.M. THURSDAY TO 12 P.M. FRIDAY. WIND CHILLS WILL BE -30 to -20 DEGREES. FROSTBITE CAN HAPPEN ON EXPOSED SKIN IN LESS THAN 30 MINUTES***

A chilly start to Groundhog Day, but not nearly as cold as where we've been. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 20s by midday. An arctic front brings cloudier skies and a few flurries this afternoon, before bitterly cold air fills in behind it. Temperatures plummet back below 0° Friday morning as clear skies and northwesterly winds return. Wind chills will be -25° to -15° Friday morning. Highs climb into the upper single digits and low teens by the afternoon, but wind chills remain close to 0°.

We'll have one more bitterly cold morning Saturday, with lows near 0° and wind chills -15° to -10°, before warmer air moves in for the weekend and next week. Highs climb into the 30s Saturday and to near 40° Sunday through Wednesday.

Some light snow is possible Sunday, with a better chance for rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday. No major accumulation is expected.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. PM flurries. BreezyWind: W/NW 10-15 mph

High: 28°

Wind Chill: 15°-20°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: -3°

Wind Chill: -25° to -15°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 13°

Wind chill: -5° to 0°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy

High: 35°

Wind chill: 20-25°

Wind: S 15-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light snow

High: 38°

Wind: W 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chand for rain late

High: 41°