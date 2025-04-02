Rain is ongoing across southern Wisconsin this morning. There are still a few spots mixing with some sleet north of Milwaukee, but most areas will be liquid for the rest of the day.

It will be a wet and soggy morning with some thunderstorms mixing in as warm air moves in from the south. Any thunderstorms this morning could produce some small hail. A break in the rain will then move in early in the afternoon with a cold front still sitting off to our west.

That should allow temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s this afternoon. A few scattered storms might develop along that cold front in the afternoon, but the coverage is questionable. Any storms that do get going could get strong. A much higher severe risk will be down to our south today.

Watch to find out when thunderstorms will develop:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wet & stormy Wednesday

Clearing and dry for tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be mild in the low 40s with breezy winds. Not a bad Thursday either, just breezy with highs in the low 50s. Next chance for an isolated shower will come in Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures look to get a bit cooler this weekend into next week.

WEDNESDAY: AM Rain/Storms, Few PM Storms, WindyHigh: 62

Wind: SE 15-25 mph G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

Low: 42

Wind: SW 15-20 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 53

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy (Night Shower)

High: 46 Lake, 53 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain

High: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 47

