Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wet & stormy Wednesday

Rain is ongoing across southern Wisconsin this morning. There are still a few spots mixing with some sleet north of Milwaukee, but most areas will be liquid for the rest of the day.

It will be a wet and soggy morning with some thunderstorms mixing in as warm air moves in from the south. Any thunderstorms this morning could produce some small hail. A break in the rain will then move in early in the afternoon with a cold front still sitting off to our west.

That should allow temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s this afternoon. A few scattered storms might develop along that cold front in the afternoon, but the coverage is questionable. Any storms that do get going could get strong. A much higher severe risk will be down to our south today.

Clearing and dry for tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be mild in the low 40s with breezy winds. Not a bad Thursday either, just breezy with highs in the low 50s. Next chance for an isolated shower will come in Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures look to get a bit cooler this weekend into next week.

WEDNESDAY: AM Rain/Storms, Few PM Storms, WindyHigh: 62
Wind: SE 15-25 mph G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Low: 42
Wind: SW 15-20 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
High: 53
Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy (Night Shower)
High: 46 Lake, 53 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain
High: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 47

