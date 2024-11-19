Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wet conditions sticking around

The heavier rainfall has moved out, but we are still dealing with light showers, reduced visibility, and gusty winds this morning. Most areas have picked up between three-quarters to an inch of rainfall since midday yesterday.

Expect a windy and gloomy day overall as winds stay breezy out of the south. Temperatures will stay mild today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 in some spots. That will all change tonight into tomorrow as cold air rushes in keeping highs in the 40s the rest of the week.

Tomorrow afternoon a wave of energy will bring the chance for a few afternoon rain and snow showers. At the same time, another low-pressure system will swing in from the north on Thursday bringing a chance for snow in the morning, and changing to rain in the afternoon as temperatures warm.

Overall, the big takeaway is that we will see some of our first snowflakes of the season with the best chances away from the lake. Any accumulations will be minor and mainly on grassy/elevated surfaces with warm ground temperatures. We might need to keep an eye on Thursday morning commute conditions as temperatures start below freezing for most.

TUESDAY: AM Showers, Windy, MildHigh: 62

Wind: SE to W 20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Cooler

Low: 41

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Chance PM Rain/Snow Showers

High: 46

THURSDAY: AM Snow to PM Rain Likely, Windy, AM Minor Accumulations

High: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 50

