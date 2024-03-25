Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wet and breezy start to the week

A warm front will lift north across southeastern Wisconsin today pulling in some mild air from the south. Temperatures are already in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning but will get into the 50s this afternoon. There's a pretty good chance for rain today, with only a few isolated lighter showers this morning with better rain chances this afternoon into the overnight hours.

Breezy winds will gust close to 30-35 mph the next few days. Rain chances stay high tonight and into tomorrow. Tuesday will be our best chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder. Any severe threat should stay down to our south. Rain will wrap up Tuesday afternoon and evening with most areas picking up close to an inch of rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Temperatures will start to drop Tuesday afternoon out of the 50s and into the 20s for overnight lows going into Wednesday morning. Things will be cooler but there will more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s.



MONDAY: Rain Showers, BreezyHigh: 55

Wind: SE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Likely, Breezy

Low: 45

Wind: SE 15-25 G 35 mph

TUESDAY: Rainy, A Few T-Storms, Windy

High: 53

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Clearing Skies, Cooler

High: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 47

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47 lake, 55 inland

