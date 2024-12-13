Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend warmup on the way

The worst of the arctic blast is behind us as temperatures warm up into the weekend. High pressure has moved into Wisconsin, lowering wind speeds and allowing for a clear sky overnight. Lows have fallen into the single digits. Temperatures rise into the upper 20s today as southeasterly winds take hold.

As high pressure moves farther East, southerly winds continue, keeping overnight lows in the 20s and bringing temperatures above freezing shortly after daybreak Saturday. Highs climb towards 40 degrees as the next low-pressure system moves in from the southwest.

A light wintry mix/rain will move into southern Wisconsin late Saturday. Although air temperatures will be above freezing, road temperatures may still be hovering close to or below freezing. Untreated roads may become slick & slippery as soon as rain begins. Scattered showers continue overnight and wrap up early Sunday. Highs remain in the 40s through Sunday and Monday.

Another round of rain is expected at the start of next week.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds; Not as ColdHigh: 28

Wind: S/E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Rising Temperatures; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 28

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild; Rain Moves In Late

High: 40

SUNDAY: Chance Early Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

MONDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy & Mild

High: 48

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 38

