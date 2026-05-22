High-pressure is moving Eastward, and the warmup begins. It starts off slow at first with highs only in the lower - mid 60s.

A few sprinkles formed near the lake early this morning. Most places stay dry as cloud cover sticks around overhead.

A cluster of showers will travel with an area of low-pressure near Illinois & Indiana. While this will largely miss Wisconsin, a slight chance of showers is in the 4Cast tonight.

A spotty shower or storm is possible late Saturday into Sunday, but there will be plenty of dry time both days. Highs jump back to the 80s for Memorial Day!

WATCH: What will the weather look like on Memorial Day?

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend Warmup

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: AM Sprinkles; Partly Sunny

High: 60

Wind: E 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 48

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Storms

High: 61

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Sunny

High: 73

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 80

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

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