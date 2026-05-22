Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend Warmup

High-pressure is moving Eastward, and the warmup begins. It starts off slow at first with highs only in the lower - mid 60s.
A few sprinkles formed near the lake early this morning. Most places stay dry as cloud cover sticks around overhead.
A cluster of showers will travel with an area of low-pressure near Illinois & Indiana. While this will largely miss Wisconsin, a slight chance of showers is in the 4Cast tonight.
A spotty shower or storm is possible late Saturday into Sunday, but there will be plenty of dry time both days. Highs jump back to the 80s for Memorial Day!
WATCH: What will the weather look like on Memorial Day?
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
FRIDAY: AM Sprinkles; Partly Sunny
High: 60
Wind: E 10-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48
Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Storms
High: 61
SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Sunny
High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm
High: 80
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82
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