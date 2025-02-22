Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend warm-up

After a stretch of frigid weather, Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin thaw out this weekend. Highs jump into the 40s early next week.
The weekend warm-up is underway! Highs jump to near-freezing today and surpass 32°F tomorrow — the first time in more than two weeks for much of the region.

High-pressure remains in place across the central Plains and Midwest. SW winds will ramp up today - gusting as high as 25 mph. Highs jump into the upper 20s and lower 30s as a few mid-level clouds roll by. More clouds move in tonight as lows drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

SW winds bring in milder air on Sunday — bringing high temperatures into the upper 30s. This will be the first time SE Wisconsin has been above-freezing in more than 2 weeks.
The mild trend continues into early next week. A few, weak disturbances bring slight rain/snow chances late Sunday night and again late Monday night. We'll look for another scattered opportunity for rain/snow on Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly SunnyHigh: 30
Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Low: 20
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy But Mild; Slight Chance Overnight Rain/Snow Mix
High: 36

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild; Slight Chance Rain
High: 43

TUESDAY: Chance Wintry Mix Early; Partly Cloudy
High: 44

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Mostly Cloudy
High: 44

