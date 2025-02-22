Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend warm-up

The weekend warm-up is underway! Highs jump to near-freezing today and surpass 32°F tomorrow — the first time in more than two weeks for much of the region.

High-pressure remains in place across the central Plains and Midwest. SW winds will ramp up today - gusting as high as 25 mph. Highs jump into the upper 20s and lower 30s as a few mid-level clouds roll by. More clouds move in tonight as lows drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

SW winds bring in milder air on Sunday — bringing high temperatures into the upper 30s. This will be the first time SE Wisconsin has been above-freezing in more than 2 weeks.

The mild trend continues into early next week. A few, weak disturbances bring slight rain/snow chances late Sunday night and again late Monday night. We'll look for another scattered opportunity for rain/snow on Wednesday.



SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly SunnyHigh: 30

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 20

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy But Mild; Slight Chance Overnight Rain/Snow Mix

High: 36

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild; Slight Chance Rain

High: 43

TUESDAY: Chance Wintry Mix Early; Partly Cloudy

High: 44

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.