Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend Autumn blast

The Autumn blast has arrived into southeast Wisconsin! Overnight lows have tumbled into the 40s. Breezy northerly winds continue today as highs climb into the lower and mid 60s. Choppy conditions are expected on Lake Michigan. A high swim risk and small craft advisory continues into this afternoon.

Winds calm tonight and overnight lows dip back into the 40s. As high-pressure shifts Eastward, winds turn more southerly on Sunday. Highs jump back into the 70s tomorrow afternoon. This is the start of a warming trend into next week. Highs each day will top out in the lower - mid 80s!



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and CoolHigh: 63

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cool

Low: 50 Lake 42 Inland

Wind: W 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 74

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 80

TUESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.