An overnight clipper system passed to the south. Lows dipped into the single digits and teens.

Clouds will build back in later today as highs climb into the mid-20s. This will be as warm as it gets until early next week.

Watch: How cold it gets

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend arctic blast

Arctic air will plunge into the Great Lakes tonight and throughout the weekend. A cold weather advisory is in effect from midnight through noon Saturday. Wind chills may reach between minus 15 and minus 25. Another clipper system will pass to the south on Saturday, with minor accumulations possible near the state line.

Cold sunshine will return Sunday before a thaw next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Flurries

High: 25 Wind Chill: -5 to -15

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy

Low: -1 Lake -5 Inland

Wind Chill: -5 to -15

Wind: W 10-15

SATURDAY: Sunny; Late Day Clouds; Slight Chance Snow South

High: 8

Wind Chill: -25 to -15

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Still Very Cold

High: 11

Wind Chill: -25 to -10

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

