Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weakening showers tonight

We'll see one of the warmer days of the week today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s! Similar to the last couple days, things will be several degrees cooler right along the lake with warmer temperatures inland.

Some good news — we have a cold front on the way late tonight into tomorrow morning. This front will be losing steam as it pushes east meaning we will likely see a band of rain showers that will fall apart as they move across southeast Wisconsin. I'm still thinking we'll get some rain, but totals will not be significant as it moves through pretty quickly early in the morning.

We'll see a much better chance for a soaking rainfall Sunday into Monday as a low pressure tracks right towards Wisconsin. More details to come! Right now, rainfall totals for both systems combined could give us a much needed half inch to inch of rainfall.



THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and WarmHigh: 83 Lake, 87 Inland

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Sct. Showers Late

Low: 67

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Shower Very Early, Partly Cloudy, Warm

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 82 Lake, 86 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Likely

High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Chance

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.