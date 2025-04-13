Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for Sunday showers

Cloud cover has spread over Wisconsin in the last 12 hours. Overnight lows only fell back into the mid 40s - lower 50s. A mild start means highs will remain in the 50s and 60s later today. An area of low-pressure moves through the state this afternoon and into Monday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. - especially North of Milwaukee. Despite the rain chance, it's not a washout! Overall, conditions remain mild today with lots of cloud cover around.

Winds pick up on Monday as the low-pressure system pivots Eastward. Temperatures spike in the 50s to near 60-degrees before falling late in the day. Lows bottom out in the 30s first thing Tuesday. After a cooler mid-week period, highs are back in the 50s on Thursday & Friday. This is also when we expect our next chance of showers/storms.



SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, With Scattered ShowersHigh: 56 Lake 63 inland

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy; PM Falling Temperatures

High: 60

TUESDAY: Slight Ch. Showers Early; Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48 Lake Inland: 53

THURSDAY: Chance Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 53

