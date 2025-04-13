Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for Sunday showers

Highs return to the 50s across southeast Wisconsin. A few scattered showers and storms are possible North of Milwaukee later this afternoon.
Highs return to the 50s across southeast Wisconsin. A few scattered showers and storms are possible later this afternoon.

Cloud cover has spread over Wisconsin in the last 12 hours. Overnight lows only fell back into the mid 40s - lower 50s. A mild start means highs will remain in the 50s and 60s later today. An area of low-pressure moves through the state this afternoon and into Monday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. - especially North of Milwaukee. Despite the rain chance, it's not a washout! Overall, conditions remain mild today with lots of cloud cover around.

Winds pick up on Monday as the low-pressure system pivots Eastward. Temperatures spike in the 50s to near 60-degrees before falling late in the day. Lows bottom out in the 30s first thing Tuesday. After a cooler mid-week period, highs are back in the 50s on Thursday & Friday. This is also when we expect our next chance of showers/storms.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, With Scattered ShowersHigh: 56 Lake 63 inland
Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 46
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy; PM Falling Temperatures
High: 60

TUESDAY: Slight Ch. Showers Early; Partly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 48 Lake Inland: 53

THURSDAY: Chance Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 53

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.