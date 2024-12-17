Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for snow

Now that cooler air has moved in, the rest of the work week feels more like December. Overnight lows have fallen to around freezing across most of SE Wisconsin. Mostly cloudy conditions persist today, although a few breaks of sunshine can't be ruled out. Highs top out in the upper 30s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring two rounds of snow this week. The first swings by after sunset tonight. This light snow may leave between a dusting and an inch of snowfall, especially on grassy surfaces. Snow showers will exit to the east by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Untreated roadways could turn a bit slick and slippery for the morning drive. Highs on Wednesday hover near the freezing mark.

The next chance of snow arrives on Thursday. An Alberta Clipper dives in from the northwest Thursday afternoon and evening. This system has the potential to bring some measurable snowfall to the area. However, the storm track is still shifting. As of Tuesday morning, the best chance of an inch or more snowfall is north of Milwaukee towards the Fox Valley. Snowfall amounts decrease towards the state line. As the storm track becomes more consistent, snowfall projections will be refined.

Thursday evening commuters should be prepared for impacts to the roadways. Snow wraps up by early Friday morning. Winds off of Lake Michigan combined with another weak disturbance may allow for additional light snow showers late Friday and early Saturday.

A high-pressure system moves in for the weekend, leading to more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & BreezyHigh: 37

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Showers Likely; Less than 1" Accum.

Low: 28

Wind: NW 3-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Early AM Snow; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Snow Showers Likely

High: 32

FRIDAY: Early Snow Showers; then Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Snow; Partly Cloudy

High: 26

