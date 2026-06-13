Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for Saturday evening rain

A round of showers is rolling through central Wisconsin early Saturday morning. A cold front advances in from the NW late today — sparking another round of showers/storms. A Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather is in place across SE Wisconsin. One or two storms could reach severe limits, but widespread severe weather is not expected. 0.25 - 0.5" of rain is possible under the heaviest downpours.

Highs climb into the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky before falling into the 50s tonight.

A cooler and drier stretch of weather is expected through Sunday & Monday with highs in the 70s. Rounds of showers and a few storms are possible next week as highs remain below normal.



SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 86

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 MPH

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms

Lows: 58

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 70

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 77

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely

High: 75

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.