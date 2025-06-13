An onshore breeze from Lake Michigan kept temperatures significantly cooler in Milwaukee yesterday. Overnight lows fell into the mid-50s. Scattered cloud cover remains overhead this morning and will continue into the afternoon.

Who has the best chance of seeing rain:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for pop-up showers, storms

Highs return to the upper 60s at the lakefront. Meanwhile, afternoon readings may rise into the lower 70s toward Waukesha and the mid-70s farther southwest near the state line.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will remain in northern Illinois, but a few cells could cross into far southern Wisconsin. The unsettled weather pattern keeps clouds around overnight and into Saturday. More sunshine is expected tomorrow, allowing highs to climb toward 70 at the lakefront. Inland communities may reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Medium-range computer guidance shows storms developing across the northern Plains and moving eastward into Wisconsin by Sunday afternoon. While much of Father’s Day may be dry for southeast Wisconsin, we’ll need to watch how these storms evolve throughout the day.

A better opportunity for widespread rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday. Highs will top out in the lower 80s next week.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 68 lake 74 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 lake 78 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower/Storm

High: 73 Lake 81 Inland

MONDAY: Chance PM Showers/storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 77 lake 83 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 80 lake 82 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.